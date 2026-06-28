Situation Escalates in the Middle East / US Military Carries Out Strikes Against Iranian Targets

The situation in the Middle East has escalated once again after US armed forces carried out strikes in the early hours of Sunday against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz area, for the second consecutive day.

Tensions in the Middle East have returned, as the US military carried out further strikes against Iranian targets on the orders of President Donald Trump.

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US Central Command said the attack was a direct response to ongoing Iranian aggression.

“American military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and mine deployment capabilities,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The additional strikes come after an Iranian attack on Thursday against a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. The US then launched strikes against Iran around the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

“Following yesterday’s US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on the M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement, but chose not to do so when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that struck the M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET,” the CENTCOM statement said.

CNN writes that the wave of strikes complicates the initial US-Iran agreement signed this month, which was aimed at expanding the ceasefire and restoring traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump threatened more military action if Iranian attacks continue.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps objected, saying the US strikes violated the ceasefire, which would result in the complete suspension of all diplomatic processes.