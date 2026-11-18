Speaking from Brussels, Simeon Saxe-Coburg said disputes between North Macedonia and Bulgaria over numerous historical issues should be addressed by historians. The former Bulgarian prime minister and heir to the Bulgarian imperial throne said politicians should focus on practical matters and North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union.

He made the remarks to the media after revealing that he had met North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski by chance in Brussels.

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Speaking about the meeting, Saxe-Coburg said it had taken place the previous day and that he had been very pleased by it. He described the dialogue as useful in every respect and stressed that good neighborly relations benefit everyone and require effort.

Saxe-Coburg also reiterated a position that he said could be considered politically incorrect: many of these issues should be examined and addressed by historians, while the focus should be on the future, practical work and North Macedonia’s accession to the EU.

In 2007, when Bulgaria joined the European Union, Saxe-Coburg served as prime minister.