Around 120 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year. About 50 percent of patients die from the disease, and the youngest patient diagnosed was 18 years old.

Gynecologists consider vaccination the best form of protection, but the number of people vaccinated against HPV remains worryingly low.

Të lidhura None found

Gligor Tofoski, president of the Association of Gynecologists, said vaccination coverage varies significantly by area. It reaches 100 percent in the eastern regions, but remains very low in Ohrid, Bitola and Skopje, particularly in the municipalities of Centar, Karposh and Aerodrom.

In North Macedonia, the vaccination rate is below 50 percent, while in other countries it exceeds 90 percent. Doctors say the vaccine is safe and are calling for an end to misinformation about it.

Gynecologist Emilija Trajkovska rejected claims that the vaccine causes infertility, noting that her children and grandchildren have been vaccinated and all have children. She said she regularly corrects these claims among her patients as well.

So far, HPV screening has been carried out only among women, and is not available for men. Since 2024, the HPV vaccine has also been provided free of charge to boys.

In other countries, HPV vaccination is offered up to the age of 26. In North Macedonia, it is free only up to age 19; after that, a dose costs around 8,000 denars.