Shocking discovery at the home of a 65-year-old in Liverpool: From cages of dead rodents to a woman’s body hidden in a freezer

A horrifying case has shocked the British public. Footage shown during a court hearing revealed the appalling conditions inside an apartment in Liverpool’s Anfield area, where authorities discovered a woman’s body that had been kept in a freezer for nearly three years.

George Gordon, 65, is charged with murdering artist Delia McInerney, whom he described as his “soulmate.” Prosecutors say the victim was just days away from leaving for Portugal, where she planned to start a new chapter in her life with her pets.

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Video footage shown to the court captures officers making their way into the apartment, which was crammed with boxes, books, documents and objects scattered across the floor. In the kitchen, officers came across several cages containing dead animals.

“There are some dead guinea pigs and other rodents in here,” one officer is heard telling his colleague as he inspected the cages by torchlight.

Testimony in court revealed that on the day of the alleged crime, Gordon had breakfast at The Sefton Pub, where he later drank a pint of Strongbow and a double whisky. Prosecutors say he first killed Delia’s five guinea pigs and then murdered her, cutting up her body and putting it in a freezer.

Investigators also found that Gordon had bought a hand saw and a copy of the anatomy book “Gray’s Anatomy” after learning that Delia planned to leave in April 2023. Prosecutor Martin Reid KC said the items were consistent with those that could have been used to commit the murder and dismember the body.

After her death, Gordon is believed to have continued speaking with friends and neighbors while pretending to be Delia, in an effort to create the illusion that she was still alive.

The deception began to unravel in December 2025, when social services alerted police to concerns about benefits the woman was receiving. During his arrest at home, Gordon told officers: “She’s in the freezer.”

Dr Matthew Lyall, a forensic expert with the UK Home Office, told Liverpool Crown Court that the precise cause of death could not be determined with complete certainty.

However, injuries to the victim’s skull were consistent with blows from a hard object, possibly a hammer, and appeared to have been inflicted around the time of death.

The body was found in two parts, wrapped in a tarpaulin and plastic bags. Remains of internal organs and skin were also found inside the freezer, while the heart had been placed separately. The expert described the condition of the body as an instance of extreme mutilation, focused mainly on the chest and abdomen.

George Gordon denies the charges of murder and causing unnecessary suffering to animals. He has, however, admitted offenses relating to concealing Delia’s body and financial fraud after her death.

The case is being heard at Liverpool Crown Court. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges he denies unless and until a final court ruling is issued.