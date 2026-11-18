Convict Aurel Hoxha failed to return to Rrogozhina prison after special leave; he had 18 months left to serve

A case of a convicted prisoner failing to return after the end of special leave has been recorded at Rrogozhina prison. Aurel (Artir) Hoxha, who was serving his sentence at the institution, did not return after being granted special leave.

According to initial information, Hoxha had received special leave from prison authorities, but when it expired, he did not return to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Të lidhura None found

He had been convicted of robbery involving violence and had 18 months left to serve when he was granted leave.

Failing to report within the set timeframe requires the circumstances to be verified and legal procedures to be followed by the responsible penitentiary authorities and other competent bodies.

In such cases, authorities must officially record the prisoner’s failure to return, examine the circumstances of his departure and take the necessary action under the legislation in force.

The responsible institutions are expected to provide more detailed information about the case, including when the leave was granted, the deadline for his return and the measures taken after the prisoner failed to report.