Shiroka Pula: The sacrifice and perseverance of generations are the foundations of the state of Kosovo

After taking office, the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, paid homage today at the “Adem Jashari” Memorial Complex in Prekaz, as well as at the graves of historic President Dr. Ibrahim Rugova and activist Adem Demaçi.

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In Prekaz, she honored the sacrifice of the Jashari family and the contribution of legendary commander Adem Jashari. “Prekaz remains a symbol of unparalleled resistance and sacrifice for the homeland,” the President declared, according to “Bota Sot.”

At the grave of Dr. Ibrahim Rugova, Shiroka Pula praised the wisdom and vision with which he led Kosovo during one of the most decisive periods in its history. She said that Rugova’s political legacy and ideal of a free, democratic Kosovo oriented toward the Western world continue to serve as a guide for us.

During the homage at Adem Demaçi’s grave, the President honored his life and work, recalling that he devoted his entire life to the freedom and dignity of the people of Kosovo. “Through his determination and sacrifice, Demaçi became a symbol of resistance and refusal to submit in the face of injustice,” she said.

Shiroka Pula emphasized that honoring these figures also serves as a reminder of the foundations of the state of Kosovo: the sacrifice, vision and perseverance of generations.