ASHAK considers the election of its former chairwoman as president a great honor

The Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts (ASHAK), together with the Faculty of Economics at the University of Pristina, organized the international conference entitled “Twin Transformation: Reconceptualizing Organizations and Ecosystems.” The event addressed issues related to digitalization, the ecological transition, innovation and the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems, Ekonomia Online reports.

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In his opening remarks, ASHAK Deputy Chair Fejzullah Krasniqi highly praised the role and work of Kosovo’s new President, Justina Shiroka-Pula, who until a few days ago headed the institution.

“The opening address at this conference was planned to be delivered by the former chairwoman, Academician Justina Shiroka-Pula, who two days ago was nominated and, fortunately, elected president of Kosovo. This fact constitutes a special honor not only for Academician Justina Shiroka-Pula, but also for the Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts itself, where she served with extraordinary dedication as chairwoman,” he said.

Krasniqi stressed that the topic addressed at the conference is extremely relevant and highly important for scientific research, economic analysis and the modernization of today’s organizations.

“The topic of this conference is highly relevant and carries multiple significance. It concerns scientific research, economic studies and the transformation of contemporary organizations. Digitalization and the green transition are increasingly emerging as closely interconnected processes that directly affect how organizations, institutions and economic and entrepreneurial ecosystems are conceived, structured and developed,” he declared.

He also emphasized that scientific research, innovation and cooperation among universities, research centers and businesses are essential to society’s progress.

“In this context, the importance of scientific research and innovation is constantly growing. Advances in artificial intelligence, digital transformation in entrepreneurship and the economy, the green transition and the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems require new scientific approaches, interdisciplinary and interinstitutional cooperation, as well as stronger links among universities, research institutions, the private sector and other development actors. The conference program has been designed precisely to reflect this thematic and interdisciplinary diversity. Through professional presentations and discussions, the conference will provide a valuable space for presenting scientific findings, exchanging ideas and holding critical debate on society’s challenges,” he added.

Meanwhile, Besnik Krasniqi, a professor at the Faculty of Economics, addressed the impact of digital transformation on entrepreneurship and the economy, also highlighting issues related to skills, inequalities, trust and privacy protection.

“Digital transformation, as a new approach to knowledge, puts entrepreneurs in contact with new markets and opens unprecedented opportunities for innovation. At the same time, however, it raises fundamental questions about skills, inequalities, trust, privacy and the role it will play in the future. As economist Kevin Baldwin once said: ‘Anyone who believes that exponential growth can continue indefinitely in a world with finite resources is either a madman or an economist.’ But this thought conveys a clear message: progress should not be measured only by the amount of production or the speed of growth. It should also be judged by sustainability, inclusion, responsibility and the ability to improve people’s lives in the long term,” he said.

Krasniqi stressed that attention should not focus merely on change, but on how it can be directed toward innovative, ethical and sustainable paths.

“Therefore, the main question is not whether transformation will happen, since it is already under way. The issue is whether we can understand and guide it in ways that are innovative, ethical, inclusive and sustainable. It is precisely at this point that research in management and entrepreneurship plays a central role. We should not be satisfied merely with describing changes as they occur. We must explain the causes driving them, the approach, the consequences, the challenges and the assumptions accompanying them. For Kosovo and the entire Western Balkans, these issues are particularly important. We have talented young people, entrepreneurial energy, a strong diaspora and growing potential in the digital sector. But at the same time, we face numerous challenges related to competitiveness and skills, innovation and sustainability. These difficulties should not discourage us. On the contrary, they should motivate us to conduct research and work toward a higher goal and on the basis of stronger evidence,” he concluded.

Irina Burns, director of Scientific Journals and Community Engagement at AOM, also spoke at the conference, presenting the Academy’s mission and initiatives to expand researchers’ access to the international scientific network.

“Founded in 1936, we have more than 22,000 members in 110 countries around the world, and we are expanding our presence even further. The Academy’s mission is to create a community of scholars, connect them and explore ideas globally. Our vision is to inspire higher-quality research and teaching in the field of management and organizations worldwide,” she said.

Burns also presented the Community Acceleration Program (CAP), explaining that the initiative aims to facilitate access to scientific research and publications.

“As part of ‘Vision 2030,’ we created the Community Acceleration Program, CAP. CAP originated in the Western Balkans. It was our first experiment. We wanted to see whether we could offer researchers from around the world access to our community acceleration program, our publications and our global network. CAP initiatives aim to expand access, strengthen partnerships and empower the scientific work of researchers. The concept is based on the idea that everyone has good research and high-quality scientific work. There are highly intelligent people in every corner of the world, but not everyone has equal access opportunities. Therefore, the Academy’s mission now is to provide equal access to everyone,” she declared.