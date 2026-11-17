North Macedonia has one of the lowest rates of seat belt use in the region, with just 40.1 percent of passengers wearing one. The figure is 75.8% in Albania, 53.8% in Kosovo, 59.6% in Montenegro and 64.8% in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Serbia leads with 90.7%.

According to Talis Linkaits, director of the Transport Community Permanent Secretariat, a study conducted in the Western Balkans examined the use of seat belts and child seats in the region’s six partner countries. The results for North Macedonia show that wearing a seat belt has yet to become common practice, particularly among passengers and people travelling in the rear seats.

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Linkaits said cooperation with North Macedonia includes advanced road safety technologies, the legal framework for traffic safety, and regional coordination to improve data and emergency response. “We will continue to provide guidance and expertise to accelerate the implementation of road safety priorities,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kaltrina Zekolli stressed that traffic safety is not only about rules and infrastructure, but above all about protecting the lives of citizens.

“This is also why regional initiatives such as ‘Moment for Life’ are so important. Road safety challenges do not stop at national borders. Through cooperation, the exchange of experience and the alignment of policies with European standards, we can build a safer and more connected region. Let us remember that every decision we make, every measure we implement and every action on the road can make a difference,” Kaltrina Zekolli said.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Astrit Iseni said the “Safe City” system is operational and delivering good results. Technology, he said, is an important ally in protecting and saving lives.

“The adoption of the National Road Traffic Safety Strategy provides an important foundation for a systematic approach to reducing fatalities and serious injuries, in line with European objectives and the principles of ‘Vision Zero’,” Astrit Iseni said.

Data for North Macedonia also show differences in seat belt use by vehicle type. In private vehicles, 77.8 percent of children travelling in the rear seats and 64.9 percent of drivers wear seat belts. In commercial vehicles, the rates are 64.9 percent for drivers and 55.7 percent for passengers.