Shiroka-Pula takes office: I will be president of every citizen of Kosovo

After being elected head of the Republic of Kosovo, the new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, addressed members of the Assembly of Kosovo in her first speech in office.

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She said she accepted the mandate with honor and a great sense of responsibility, stressing that it was not tied to one individual alone, but to all the citizens, institutions and the state of Kosovo.

“Today, I accept the office of president of the Republic of Kosovo with great honor and a full sense of responsibility. This mandate does not belong to one person alone; it belongs to our citizens, our institutions and the state for which many generations have sacrificed,” Shiroka-Pula said.

The new president promised that during her term she would represent all citizens, regardless of their political, ethnic or social affiliation.

“I will be president of all citizens, without political, ethnic or social distinction. I will work for unity, justice, development and stronger institutions,” she said.

Shiroka-Pula also said Kosovo must continue to consolidate itself as a democratic state with a Euro-Atlantic orientation and lasting ties with its allies.

She pledged to protect the Constitution, the interests of the Republic and the dignity of its citizens, while expressing confidence in Kosovo and in its citizens’ ability to build a better future.

“I will protect the Constitution, the interests of the Republic and the dignity of our citizens. I believe in Kosovo, I believe in its people, and I believe that together we can build a better future for the generations to come,” President Shiroka-Pula said.