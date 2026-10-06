Hamza: Kosovo’s political and institutional stability is a positive development

Hamza: Kosovo’s political and institutional stability is a positive development

PDK leader Bedri Hamza welcomed the approval of amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers, as well as Justina Shiroka Pula’s election as Kosovo’s president.

Të lidhura

None found

Hamza said his party did not intend to obstruct justice, but wanted the Kosovo Liberation Army to receive justice. “We do not want to obstruct justice. We want justice to be guaranteed for the KLA. Any crime that has been committed should be prosecuted,” he said, thanking the MPs who supported the legal amendments.

Speaking about the president-elect, the PDK leader said Justina Shiroka Pula was “a worthy representative for the position of president” and pledged that the PDK would cooperate with her.

“It is good that the country will have political and institutional stability,” Hamza concluded.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 01:26

Tags: ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda