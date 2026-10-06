Hamza: Kosovo’s political and institutional stability is a positive development

PDK leader Bedri Hamza welcomed the approval of amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers, as well as Justina Shiroka Pula’s election as Kosovo’s president.

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Hamza said his party did not intend to obstruct justice, but wanted the Kosovo Liberation Army to receive justice. “We do not want to obstruct justice. We want justice to be guaranteed for the KLA. Any crime that has been committed should be prosecuted,” he said, thanking the MPs who supported the legal amendments.

Speaking about the president-elect, the PDK leader said Justina Shiroka Pula was “a worthy representative for the position of president” and pledged that the PDK would cooperate with her.

“It is good that the country will have political and institutional stability,” Hamza concluded.