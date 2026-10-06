Jahjaga congratulates President Shiroka-Pula: Women continue to lead the Presidency

Kosovo’s former president, Atifete Jahjaga, congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as the country’s new president.

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In a Facebook post, Jahjaga described the election as an event of particular importance for Kosovo and a meaningful continuation of women leading the Office of the President of the Republic.

Jahjaga wrote that the experience built through knowledge, hard work, dedication and integrity would pave the way for Shiroka-Pula to serve the country, preserve unity and represent the Republic of Kosovo with dignity. She added that an institution’s legacy is defined not only by achievements during a term in office, but also by the opportunities created for those who follow.

In her view, when a woman assumes the highest state responsibilities, new horizons open up for girls who dare to dream and for women seeking to contribute to decision-making through hard work and dedication.

“Heartfelt congratulations, President Shiroka-Pula! I hope this term will be a worthy chapter of service to the Republic and proof that leadership grounded in knowledge, integrity and responsibility leaves a mark beyond a single term,” Jahjaga wrote.