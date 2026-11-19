The Ambassador of Belgium to Kosovo, Arnaud Dusaucy, was received for a meeting by the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula.

During the conversation, Shiroka Pula thanked Belgium for the continuous support it has given Kosovo.

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One of the topics of the meeting was the country’s Euro-Atlantic future. The President reiterated that membership in the European Union and NATO are strategic goals for Kosovo, while appreciating Belgium’s support for European integration and for Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

The excellent political and diplomatic relations were appreciated by President Shiroka Pula, who also underlined the importance of deepening economic cooperation in areas such as information technology, digital services, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, education, culture, and tourism. According to her, Kosovo has good investment opportunities, and she expressed readiness to promote contacts between businesses of both countries.