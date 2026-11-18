On the initiative of the President of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, a meeting was held today with the Working Group dealing with the preparation and harmonization of the State Strategy for the appeal process at the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, which concerns the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

In the communiqué issued by the Presidency, it is announced that during this meeting, the head of the Working Group for the strategy for the defense of former KLA leaders in the appeal phase, Glauk Konjufca, together with other members, presented to President Shiroka Pula an overview of the work done so far.

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During the discussions, the progress of the process was also addressed with the aim of strengthening inter-institutional cooperation, as well as ensuring legal, institutional and diplomatic support for the appeal phase, the official announcement says.

Likewise, President Shiroka Pula expressed her readiness to support the Working Group, as part of coordinating inter-institutional and diplomatic actions aimed at documenting, protecting and highlighting the historical truth of Kosovo’s liberation war and the contribution of the Kosovo Liberation Army.