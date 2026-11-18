Arben Gashi, a member of parliament from the Democratic League of Kosovo, has submitted an official request to the Ministry of Infrastructure to secure access to procurement contracts and cooperation memoranda signed with municipalities during the 2021-2026 period.

At the center of his request are contracts declared as classified, with particular emphasis on those related to projects and investments in the northern part of Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

The MP is seeking detailed information on the value of these contracts, the economic operators that benefited, the payments made, as well as the legal basis used for their classification as secret.

In a public announcement, Gashi explained that his request also includes all cooperation memoranda with municipalities, planned projects, allocated and spent funds, as well as progress reports on the implementation of these projects.

He stressed that it is essential to know where citizens’ money went, which projects have been completed, which have remained suspended, and for what reasons this has occurred.

According to him, this is part of his duty as an MP and of exercising parliamentary oversight over executive institutions.

Gashi concluded that transparency is not a privilege but an institutional obligation, and that every euro of public money must be traceable, while every institution must be held accountable for how it spends those funds.