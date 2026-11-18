During the plenary session, Democratic Party MP Ina Zhupa harshly criticized the government’s budget, describing it as a document that abandons the poorest and fails to include a living wage of 250 euros, as proposed by the DP and recommended by the People’s Advocate.

Zhupa pointed out that many pensions fall below the living-wage threshold, that orphaned children receive only 99,000 old lekë—a sum insufficient to survive on—and that families receiving KEMP payments face financial hardship. She cited the case of Erind, who was fined 5 million lekë for taking part in a protest, while his family receives only 120,000 old lekë in KEMP payments.

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“They found where he was and where he lived to issue the fine, and followed him around, but no one cares to understand how this young man lives or whether he can manage to survive,” Zhupa said.

In her remarks, she stressed that this Parliament had not provided for a living wage in the current budget either. According to her, pensions are below the living-wage threshold, and the 99,000 old lekë paid for orphaned children is not enough to survive on. Had a living wage of 250 euros been introduced, as recommended in the People’s Advocate’s report and proposed by the DP, no payment would have been below 250,000 old lekë.

Speaking about Erind, she recalled that he had taken part in protests and had family members receiving KEMP payments. They received 120,000 old lekë, while he was handed a fine of 5 million lekë. The state found where he was and where he lived, but no one cared to understand how this young man lives or whether he can manage to survive. “That is why the budget and the protests are one and the same,” she continued, accusing the government of drawing up a budget to steal, plunder the honest economy and target the vulnerable and the poor in favor of the rich.