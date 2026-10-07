Shiroka-Pula becomes Kosovo’s third woman president, after Jahjaga and Osmani

Shiroka-Pula becomes Kosovo’s third woman president, after Jahjaga and Osmani

With Justina Shiroka-Pula as head of state, Kosovo marks another achievement: three women have led the country from the post of president.

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Shiroka-Pula was elected to this position during an extraordinary session of the Assembly, where she received 81 votes from deputies, according to “Bota sot”.

She inherits the post from Vjosa Osmani, who held Kosovo’s presidency from 2021 to 2026.

Osmani had been the second woman in this role, after Atifete Jahjaga became president in 2011 and served until 2016.

Jahjaga remains in history as the country’s first female president; her election in 2011 was seen as a significant step for women’s participation in the highest state institutions.

A decade later, in 2021, Vjosa Osmani officially took office as the second woman president, after an interval with various presidents and acting presidents.

With Shiroka-Pula now in office, Kosovo has a woman at the head of state for the third time.

This development sets Kosovo apart in its short state history, as women have occupied the position of President of the Republic three times.

Shiroka-Pula is the seventh president of the Republic of Kosovo since the declaration of independence.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 02:13

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