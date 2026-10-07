Petrit Malaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on assuming Kosovo’s presidency

The Ambassador of Albania to Kosovo, Petrit Malaj, conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election to the post of President of the Republic of Kosovo, wishing her success during her mandate.

Të lidhura None found

Malaj said he sincerely congratulated Shiroka-Pula on taking on this high state responsibility.

According to the ambassador, the post carries special institutional and constitutional importance, as it is tied to serving unity and stability, strengthening democratic institutions, and representing Kosovo with dignity.

He wished the president success in fulfilling her duties and her mission to further consolidate the state, advance democratic development, and move Kosovo forward on its Euro-Atlantic path.

Malaj underlined that the ties between Albania and Kosovo will continue to rest on fraternal closeness, close institutional cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and the European future of the entire region.