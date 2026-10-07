Përparim Rama congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on election as president of Kosovo

Përparim Rama congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on election as president of Kosovo

The Mayor of Pristina, Përparim Rama, has conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula after her election to the post of President of the Republic of Kosovo.

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Rama described Shiroka-Pula as a valued friend and a figure of experience and knowledge, wishing her success in exercising her new state responsibility. In his message, he underlined the importance of unity, courage, and cooperation among institutions, reports “Bota sot.”

He expressed confidence that her mandate will contribute to strengthening cooperation and trust in Kosovo’s future.

Përparim Rama also stated that, in his capacity as Mayor of Pristina, he will be ready to work together with the President for a stronger Kosovo and with more opportunities for every citizen.

“Congratulations, Mrs. Justina Shiroka Pula, on your election as President of the Republic of Kosovo! 🇽🇰 As a valued friend and a personality of knowledge and experience, I wish you success in this high state responsibility. Kosovo needs unity, courage, and institutions that deliver results. I hope that your mandate will strengthen cooperation and confidence in the country’s future. As Mayor of Pristina, you have my commitment to work together for a stronger Kosovo and with more opportunities for every citizen. Good luck, President!” his message says.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 02:12

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