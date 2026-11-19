Kosovo’s President, Justina Shiroka Pula, has turned to Greece to secure its support on Kosovo’s path toward obtaining candidate country status for the European Union.

The request was expressed during a meeting she held with Ambassador Vaiani Gaidatzi, who heads Greece’s Liaison Office in Kosovo.

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In a statement issued by the Presidency, Shiroka Pula praised the constructive stance Greece has maintained toward Kosovo, as well as the support it offers for the European integration of Western Balkan states.

During the conversation, the president wished Ambassador Gaidatzi success in her diplomatic mission and expressed the will to intensify contacts and deepen relations between the two countries.

Another point of discussion was cooperation in the economic field, with particular attention to Greek investments in Kosovo’s territory and the expansion of trade exchanges between the parties.

Shiroka Pula also highlighted opportunities to extend cooperation to other sectors of mutual interest.