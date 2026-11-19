In the hearing session of the committee on the 2027 Draft Budget, LSDM MP Fatmir Bytyqi leveled strong accusations against the Government, describing as manipulation the presentation of the planned borrowing of 125 billion denars as repayment of obligations inherited from the previous executive.

According to Bytyqi, the data in the Draft Budget itself clearly show that of the total amount, only 500 million euros relate to the Eurobonds issued in 2023. The rest of the obligations, he stressed, come from borrowing carried out over the last two years by the VMRO-DPMNE Government, including those to cover the budget deficit.

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“You said that the state must pay 125 billion denars in 2027. But let’s look at the truth. The table is here, and the Deputy Minister of Finance knows it very well — he wrote them on pages 16 and 17 of the budget. In 2027 you have a Eurobond to repay of 500 million euros. In percentage terms, that is correct, 48% of the total you have to pay. But from 500 million to 2 billion there is a big gap. Then you have government securities with short-term maturities of 2 and 3 years. So, you are entering your third year,” Bytyqi stated.

He added that the key question is whether these obligations were taken on in April or in June, because this also determines the time of their repayment. “This is the reality. One billion in unpaid debts, two billion in borrowing. This is the reality for the budget,” the MP stressed, referring to the structure of obligations that the state must repay during 2027.

Bytyqi also explained that the planned debt repayment includes government securities with maturities of two to three years, as well as obligations to international financial institutions, loans that have now come due for payment.

With this analysis, Bytyqi showed that the Government is planning new borrowing of about two billion euros, and not simply refinancing existing debts.