Shiroka-Pula and Kurti agree on cooperation at their first meeting

Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula received Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday for their first meeting, which began at around 11:00 a.m. and was held as an introductory meeting.

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The discussion addressed the priorities and issues awaiting Shiroka-Pula in her new position, which require cooperation with the Government and the Assembly of Kosovo, reports “Bota sot”.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the president expressed her readiness for coordination and close cooperation between the institutions, in the service of citizens and the country’s interests.

Kurti thanked Shiroka-Pula for accepting her new responsibility and wished her success. He said he was committed to working with the president to fulfill constitutional obligations and address issues of importance to the Republic of Kosovo.

The prime minister described the meeting as an important step toward institutional coordination and said he found in the president a willingness and readiness to cooperate on issues serving the state and its citizens.

“A warm welcome and a shared commitment to major, day-to-day work in the state and public interest and for the good of all citizens without distinction. I thanked the president very much, as she honored us by accepting her candidacy on Tuesday. Now many tasks and commitments await us, which, naturally, with goodwill and all the knowledge and ability we have, we will advance as quickly as we can. The Republic of Kosovo, after more than a year and a half, has functioning institutions, and we have no time to lose. We must come together to address the many challenges ahead. I found not only understanding, but also the readiness, interest and willingness of the new president to coordinate as fully as possible on all matters and in every respect,” Kurti said.

Kurti did not answer media questions about other current political issues.

Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected president of Kosovo by the Assembly for a five-year term, receiving 81 votes in the first round. She was elected and sworn in during the early hours of Wednesday, October 7.