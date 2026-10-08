Traveler denied having anything to declare, but more than 30,000 euros were found in his car

Traveler denied having anything to declare, but more than 30,000 euros were found in his car

Officials of the Kosovo Customs, in cooperation with the Kosovo Police, thwarted an attempt to bring undeclared money into the territory of the Republic of Kosovo. The case was uncovered during routine checks, as part of cooperation to prevent and combat unlawful activities.

Të lidhura

None found

According to a statement from Customs, a vehicle with foreign license plates entering Kosovo was selected for inspection at the Bërnjak border crossing.

During the interview, the traveler was asked whether he had any goods or monetary assets to declare. He replied that he had nothing to declare.

Suspicion arising during the inspection led to a search of the vehicle and the traveler. In a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s floor, officials found 30,550 euros in cash that had not been declared, the Customs statement said.

Customs reminds the public that, under Article 33 of Law No. 05/L-096 on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, anyone entering or leaving the Republic of Kosovo with 10,000 euros or more must declare in writing to the customs official the amount and the verifiable source of the money.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 14:10

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