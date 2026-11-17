An unidentified object is suspected of striking the gas carrier “Gas Husky,” which capsized in the Black Sea near the Bulgarian coast.

All 19 sailors on board were rescued by the authorities. The vessel’s condition remains unclear.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. Greek company Stealth Maritime, which manages the vessel, confirmed that it had been struck while sailing.

“Gas Husky” was carrying around 3,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry. The cargo had been loaded in Alexandria, Egypt, and was bound for the port of Midia in Romania.

The authorities said radar contact with the vessel was lost shortly after midnight. At 08:02 a.m., it sent a distress signal from about 50 nautical miles east of the city of Byala.

After receiving the signal, the authorities asked the Air Force to search the area from the air. During the search, they spotted a capsized vessel believed to be “Gas Husky.”

A lifeboat was found about 300 meters from the vessel. The crew was aboard and had also sent a distress signal.

All 19 crew members were flown by helicopter to Chaika Air Base in the city of Varna.

This is the second similar incident in the Black Sea within a few days. Authorities are investigating a series of such incidents, which are suspected of being linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A day earlier, 12 people were rescued after the merchant vessel “Betul 8,” sailing under the Somali flag, capsized off the Bulgarian coast. It is suspected that the vessel was struck by a drone.

The vessel was carrying nearly 3,000 tonnes of wheat and was sailing from Tulcea, Romania, to Egypt.

Meanwhile, the European Union has announced that it will provide a financial package to improve security in the Black Sea.

The package includes 50 million euros to establish a maritime security center under the leadership of Bulgaria and Romania, as well as a further 10 million euros to strengthen Bulgaria’s search-and-rescue capabilities.