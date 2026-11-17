Oslo will not accept Russia having veto power over NATO’s military activities or dictating how European countries should organize their security, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

In an interview with foreign media, the top diplomat rejected Moscow’s demands to revise the current security order in Europe. Sovereign countries, he said, must decide for themselves which alliances they want to join, and there is no reason to renegotiate Europe’s security architecture.

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“We are not comfortable with this language about the security architecture. We believe we have a European security architecture. There was nothing wrong with it until Russia violated it,” Barth Eide said.

He stressed that any agreement to end the war must have Ukraine’s consent and cannot be reached without its participation. “Nothing about Ukraine should be decided without Ukraine,” the minister said.

Barth Eide said that after a ceasefire is reached, talks with Moscow could begin on arms control, verification of agreements and measures to help build trust between the parties. He suggested that these discussions draw on experience gained during the Cold War.

The minister also warned of the danger of major powers agreeing to divide the world into spheres of influence. Referring to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the victors of World War II discussed the new European order, he said this approach should remain in the past.

“The last thing we want is an agreement among the leaders of the great powers to divide the world among themselves. These kinds of spheres of influence belong in the past,” Barth Eide stressed.

The minister’s response comes as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine intensify and Moscow calls for changes to the way European security is organized.