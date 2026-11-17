A widespread issue with Apple’s systems today prevented thousands of users from accessing iCloud, Apple Pay and other services.

The company said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack, but by a fault linked to an internal update.

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An Apple spokesperson told Reuters: “We are working to bring the remaining systems back online as quickly as possible.”

Data from Downdetector, a platform that tracks user reports of technical problems, showed around 2,300 reports of issues with Apple Pay in the United States. At the peak of the outage, around 1,800 reports were recorded for iCloud.

Apple also said that a large part of its systems had been restored and was operating normally.