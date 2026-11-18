The leader of the Mundësia Party, Agron Shehaj, has made public another serious development related to the young protester Enea. Today, in the courtyard of the Assembly, next to Shehaj and MP Erald Kapri, Enea openly recounted the violence that had been inflicted on him in the offices of Police Station No. 1 in the capital.

According to Shehaj, the 23-year-old is being pressured to change his testimony.

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The leader of the Mundësia Party stressed that he rushed urgently to the hospital where Enea had gone for treatment, after police officers and representatives of Police Station No. 1 had removed the young man’s defense lawyer and were trying to force him not to denounce the perpetrators by name.

In the video posted on social media, Shehaj said that he went urgently to the hospital because he was informed that Enea was facing pressure to change his version of events. He called this scandal unimaginable and added that the young man had initially been beaten, then was taken from the bed where he was waiting to be treated and sent to a room, while his lawyer had been assaulted and removed to force him to change his statement. Shehaj added that this would not be allowed in any way.

Enea declared today that the people who assaulted him in the office of the chief of Police Station No. 1 were Roki Pepa and Ervin Hasrama.

Shehaj demanded their immediate dismissal from duty, while at the same time he also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, whom he described as the one who ordered the use of police to intimidate young people so they would no longer come out to protest.

He stressed that the two people who exercised violence against the young man will face justice and must be removed from their jobs immediately. Meanwhile, regarding the prime minister, he said that the one who has robbed Albanians and is now using the police to scare the assaulted protesters must leave, and he will do so in disgrace.