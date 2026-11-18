2027 draft budget reaches 10 billion euros, Koçiu: We aim for a European Albania with more security for families

Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu presented the 2027 draft budget, which reaches 10 billion euros, to the Assembly through a video message.

She stressed that strengthening the economy must be directly reflected in improving citizens’ lives, affecting food prices, fuel expenses, pensioners’ incomes, support for children, and opportunities for young people.

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According to Koçiu, this draft budget marks another step toward the goal of a European Albania, where families enjoy more economic stability and security for the future.

“A stronger economy must be felt in citizens’ daily lives: in the food basket, in the fuel bill, in pensions, in support for children, and in opportunities for young people.

This is the essence of the 2027 Budget, worth 10 billion euros, and our vision for a European Albania: a more advanced country, where every family has more security for the present and greater confidence in the future” – declared Koçiu.