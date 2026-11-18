By 2035 Morocco aims to produce 40% of needed military equipment domestically and commits $400 million for the defense industry

Morocco has drawn up an ambitious strategy to expand its military industry. It foresees that by 2035, 40 percent of new equipment needed by the armed forces and security services will be covered by domestic production.

The announcement was made by the Royal Palace after a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, attended by senior government officials and military commanders.

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The plan provides for financial support of around $400 million from a state fund, with the aim of attracting investors and expanding production capacity in the defense sector.

Another important objective is for exports to account for more than 65 percent of military industry revenues. To this end, the country will focus on producing drones, autonomous systems, land and naval equipment, military electronics, cyber defense and artificial intelligence technology.

As part of this strategy, Morocco will create two new industrial zones near Marrakesh and Casablanca, which will be added to existing zones in Nouaceur and Sidi Yahya.

Since 2020, the country has adopted a legal framework allowing licensed companies to manufacture and export military equipment, in an effort to reduce dependence on imports.

At the same time, Morocco has begun cooperation with international companies. Currently, WhAP 8×8 armored vehicles are produced by Tata Advanced Systems, while the domestic company MMI is involved in producing turrets and remote-controlled weapon systems.

Industry Minister Ryad Mezzour has stressed that the strategy aims to use the country’s experience and success in the automotive and aerospace sectors to build a competitive defense industry.