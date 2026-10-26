She sent footage of her clothes being set on fire”: Lawyer recounts what Arlinda had gone through before her murder

Adelina Hoxha, the lawyer who represented Arlinda Zekaj before she was killed, has spoken about the difficulties and incidents the deceased woman had allegedly faced.

Speaking on the “Rubikon” program, Hoxha said that in July, Arlinda had told her she had separated from her husband. According to her account, he had thrown her out of the house, burned her clothes and then sent her a video showing him setting them on fire in the yard.

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“In July, Arlinda said: ‘I have separated from my husband.’ Her husband threw her out of the house, burned her clothes and sent her the video showing how he was burning her clothes in the yard,” Hoxha said.

The lawyer claimed that investigators had failed to record this detail or include the video, and had later asked Arlinda for it after she had spoken about the incident herself.

Hoxha also said that Arlinda had gone to retrieve her child, who had stayed for two weeks with his uncle and grandmother, but she had not found the child in Deçan and they had refused to hand the child over to her. She had tried to reach an agreement with her husband, who was in America, to have the child returned, but without success. After she reported the matter to the police, the child was found in Vitomiricë.

“When she went to look for the child, whom she had left for two weeks with his uncle and grandmother, she did not find the child in Deçan and they did not hand the child over to her. She tried to reach an agreement with her husband, who was in America, to have the child returned, but they did not return the child. She went to the police and found the child in Vitomiricë. The procedures were conducted irregularly and unlawfully. The child was questioned without a psychologist and without a person licensed by the Centre for Social Work. I immediately contacted the prosecutor because the child had been returned to his uncle. A child’s opinion is not taken into account when only one parent is questioned. The next day, I went to the prosecutor’s office,” the lawyer said.