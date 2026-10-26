Përparim Rama lights candles for Arlinda Zekaj and calls for justice

Përparim Rama lights candles for Arlinda Zekaj and calls for justice

Prishtina Mayor Përparim Rama lit candles at the Capital’s premises in honor of Arlinda Zekaj, who was tragically killed in Vitomirica, Peja.

Rama expressed his condolences to the Zekaj family and his solidarity with all women living under the threat of violence.

Të lidhura

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“My sincerest condolences to the family. We demand justice for Arlinda and accountability for any failure that could have prevented this tragedy,” he declared.

According to the mayor of Prishtina, no woman should be left without protection, while every request for help must be addressed and receive a response.

“No woman should have to live unprotected, and no call for help should go unanswered,” Rama wrote.

In a statement, he said that his thoughts were with the family of the deceased and with every woman facing the fear of violence.

“Our thoughts and solidarity are with her family and with every woman facing the fear of violence,” Rama wrote.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 22:01

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