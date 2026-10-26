Gërvalla denies asking the victim to turn to the government after Arlinda Zekaj’s murder

Gërvalla denies asking the victim to turn to the government after Arlinda Zekaj’s murder

Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla has commented on the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Peja, providing clarification regarding her statement about the incident.

Gërvalla stressed that she did not say the victim should have turned to the government. According to her, her response concerned an attempt by a female MP to portray the government as responsible for inaction, following requests the victim had addressed to justice institutions.

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“I did not say that the victim should have turned to the government. My statement came after a female MP attempted to involve the government in the inaction, following the victim’s requests to justice institutions. Misinterpreting my statement for political purposes does not serve our fight against femicide,” Gërvalla said.

The murder of Arlinda Zekaj has reignited discussion about the responsibility of institutions in addressing violence against women, as well as the need for concrete steps aimed at preventing femicide.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 22:02

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