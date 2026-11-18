Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari is attending the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Manila, Philippines. Ministers from 131 countries, representatives of international institutions, experts and organizations from around the world are taking part.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the conference was organized by the Philippine government in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Its aim is to strengthen international cooperation and develop concrete solutions to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against children.

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Shasivari took part in the discussion “Europe: Shared Challenges, Shared Solutions,” which addressed common obstacles to preventing violence against children and ways to overcome them through coordinated solutions.

In his speech, he identified three main problems: new forms of violence spreading through digital technologies, uneven implementation of existing legal safeguards, and insufficient coordination among institutions responsible for protecting children.

Part of the discussion focused on the risks associated with rapid technological development. Digital platforms create new avenues for abuse, sexual exploitation, harassment and the spread of harmful content. Through these platforms, violence can continue beyond a child’s school, family or immediate surroundings. Tackling these issues requires up-to-date legal solutions, more effective reporting mechanisms, specialized investigative capacity and greater accountability from digital platforms.

The Ministry of Justice said Shasivari also spoke about the steps the Republic of North Macedonia is taking to further align its criminal legislation with international standards. The country is a party to the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, known as the Lanzarote Convention.

According to the ministry, drafting the new Criminal Code presents an opportunity to close existing legal gaps in protecting children from violence online. One of the commitments presented at the conference is to amend and supplement criminal and related legislation, with particular attention to protecting children aged 14 to 17 from online violence and sexual exploitation.

Alongside legal improvements, participants called for greater digital literacy among children, parents, teachers and professionals who work with children. They also stressed the need for safe, accessible mechanisms for reporting abuse. Prevention also involves working with technology companies so that content depicting child abuse can be identified and removed promptly.

The second problem addressed by the minister was the gap between the protection guaranteed by law and its implementation in practice. He cited findings from the “Disrupting Harm” study, which identified staffing shortages, heavy caseloads, lengthy proceedings and cases in which children are interviewed several times by different institutions.

To address these weaknesses, he emphasized the need for standardized protocols for interviewing children, specialized professionals and clearly defined deadlines for handling cases involving them. He also called for integrated services that would allow children to report violence in a safe environment without having to recount traumatic experiences unnecessarily.

Shasivari referred to the Law on Justice for Children, adopted in 2024. The law provides special procedural safeguards, protects the best interests of the child and requires an individual assessment of the needs of child victims. It treats deprivation of liberty as a last resort, guarantees that children are informed of their rights and provides for a parent, guardian or another designated adult to accompany them during questioning.

The law also includes provisions to prevent secondary victimization. These include limiting medical examinations to cases where they are necessary for criminal proceedings and applying special procedural protection measures according to each child’s individual needs.

The third challenge, according to the Ministry of Justice statement, concerns coordination among institutions. Shasivari stressed that child protection cannot work effectively when educational institutions, health services, social work centers, police and judicial authorities act separately, without clear obligations or mechanisms to follow up on every reported case.

He therefore called for designated people to coordinate cases, clear procedures and deadlines for institutional action, joint training, secure information sharing and independent oversight of the implementation of protective measures.

The Ministry of Justice added that, as conveyed in the speech, a system’s effectiveness is not measured solely by compliance with formal procedures. What matters is whether a child is protected in time, whether further violence is prevented and whether the child receives the support they need.