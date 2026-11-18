51 apartments in Ohrid go on sale at prices below the private market level

Fifty-one apartments have been put up for sale in a new building under construction in the Biljanini Izvori urban unit.

One-, two- and three-bedroom units are being offered, ranging in size from 45 to 75 square meters.

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The starting price is 1,350 euros per square meter, significantly lower than current prices for apartments in new buildings on the market.

The announcement was published yesterday by the Joint Stock Company for the Construction and Management of Residential and Business Premises of Importance to the Republic. Applications can be submitted until December 1.