Communities’ contributions are part of Kosovo’s development and achievements, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said at the sixth regional summit on combating racial discrimination against communities. He described the gathering as evidence of a commitment to equality and human dignity.

According to Kurti, the inclusion of communities in society is a matter of citizens’ rights and should not be treated as a privilege.

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“The summit demonstrates an ongoing commitment to equality, justice and human dignity, as well as an unwavering dedication that only grows, because equality is not achieved once and for all. It is built, protected and advanced every day. The inclusion of communities is a matter of citizens’ rights and institutions’ responsibilities, not a privilege or preferential treatment,” Kurti said.

Switzerland’s ambassador to Kosovo, Anne-Lise Cattin Hennin, congratulated the government on organizing the summit and said combating racial discrimination against communities is an important issue for her country. She said the gathering gives Balkan partners an opportunity to promote inclusion and share their experiences.

Cattin Hennin said the sixth edition reflects a sustained commitment to dialogue, regional cooperation and joint action. According to her, Western Balkan partners can use the summit to advance inclusion, share experiences, address common challenges and strengthen regional responses.

“Discrimination and anti-Gypsyism continue to hinder equal opportunities and full participation in society for the Roma, Ashkali and Egyptian communities. Addressing these challenges is important not only for protecting fundamental rights, but also for building a more cohesive, resilient and prosperous society,” the ambassador said.

Habit Hajredini, director of the Office for Good Governance within the Office of the Prime Minister, noted that putting sound policies for communities into practice remains a challenge, particularly at the local level.

“To guarantee equal rights and opportunities for every citizen, we must increase institutional accountability, coordination and budgetary support. The Office for Good Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister will continue to strengthen coordination between institutions at the central and local levels,” Hajredini said.

Representatives of institutions and civil society attended the summit.