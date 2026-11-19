Today’s session of the Kosovo Assembly was accompanied by tensions between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Democratic League of Kosovo MP Hykmete Bajrami. The debates between them took on high tones of mutual accusations.

During the exchange of remarks, Kurti reminded Bajrami that her role is not that of a judge, but of an MP, emphasizing that the verdict on his governance belongs to the electorate through free vote.

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“I have been elected prime minister four times. You would like to judge me, but you do not have the authority of a judge — you are an MP. The judgment is made by citizens on December 28 and June 7. Read the election results instead of interpreting the role of a judge from the opposition benches,” Kurti said.

On the other hand, Bajrami sharply countered the prime minister, calling him responsible for the political deadlock in the country. She stressed that Kurti had had the opportunity to resolve the situation, but had not done so until October 6.

“You cannot present yourself as the solver of the crisis when in fact you yourself have become the cause of the blockage. On the night of October 6, you unblocked the situation and elected the president through press conferences. You bear responsibility that the country remained paralyzed until that night,” Bajrami declared.