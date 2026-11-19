Kosovo Democratic Party MP Ganimete Musliu has demanded accountability from Prime Minister Albin Kurti over a previous statement of his, in which he said that relatives and kin “are for weddings, not for institutions.” She asked whether he still holds the same position, KosovaPress reports.

The prime minister responded that he has not moved at all from his commitment to fight corruption and the favoring of relatives in employment.

Të lidhura None found

During the plenary session in the Assembly of Kosovo, Musliu reminded the prime minister of that statement made in the past.

Musliu reminds Kurti of his former stance

“During the 2019 election campaign, you declared that kin and family members are for weddings, not for institutions. Do you still stand behind this statement, or have you changed your mind?” she asked.

For his part, Kurti emphasized that citizens’ main concerns used to be unemployment and corruption, but according to him these problems no longer figure even in the top five of their worries.

Kurti clarifies the statement and talks about corruption

“When I saw this statement, I noticed it was not from 2019, but from 2021, because the masks showed it was pandemic time. Also, you have shortened the statement, but I remain firm behind it: no concessions or compromise in the fight against corruption and nepotism. In the past decade, unemployment and corruption were regularly among the top three concerns of citizens. Today they are not even in the top three, nor the top five. Why? Because public money is carefully guarded and there is no longer either bribe at the start of tenders or kickback at the end. I have said that family and kinship ties should not have influence. Neither my two brothers nor my parents have ever set foot in my government office. Find me a Kurti who has been advanced,” he declared.

After this exchange, MP Musliu listed several names of people who have been employed in public institutions, taking the debate further on the issue of nepotism and employment in the state sector.

Kurti reacted by saying that even during the period when the Vetëvendosje Movement was in opposition, family members of its members had been employed.

He asked the PDK MP to show which of the mentioned persons had not been first on the list during the hiring process.

Kurti asks for proof of who was not first on the list

“Even when we were in opposition, our family members were not unemployed. The phenomenon of nepotism and corruption no longer exists in Kosovo. You have to show us which of these names was not at the top of the list when they were hired,” Kurti said.