Kilaj after release from The Hague: Leaving behind the comrades who are the very history of Kosovo is not a good feeling at all

Former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army, Isni Kilaj, told KosovaPress that returning to Kosovo without former president Hashim Thaçi and the other former KLA leaders, who remain in The Hague, is not a good feeling.

According to him, it is difficult to leave behind his fellow fighters, whom he sees as the people who wrote Kosovo’s history.

Të lidhura None found

“When you leave behind your comrades — not ordinary comrades, but people who made history, who are the very history of Kosovo — they are part of the soul, the culture, the national contribution. The names of Hashim, Kadri, Rexha and Jakup. It is not a good feeling at all. Only those who experience it can explain how bad this feeling is,” Kilaj said.

Speaking about the time spent in The Hague with the former KLA leaders, Kilaj stressed that communication, cooperation and daily activities were at a very good level.

“In terms of communication, conversations, conduct, cooperation, internal rules, daily activities, sports, walks and debates, everything was of the highest, best level, I would even say extraordinary,” he said.

Kilaj also commented on the footage of former Assembly Speaker Jakup Krasniqi during his return to Kosovo, describing it as heavy and chilling.

He added that Krasniqi had not had much information about his wife’s health condition, and he ranked the latest television footage among the hardest he had ever seen.

“Krasniqi there had not had, until recently, much information about her health, but last night’s television footage is the heaviest, worst and most vile I have ever been able to see. They are chilling scenes that you cannot imagine happening in our time, in this century. I would perhaps compare them to the harshest dictatorships of former socialist countries, or I believe that even in the Soviet Union today it is difficult to see such scenes, where people are played with in this way. Because Jakup, with his history, his CV, his character, his culture and his sophistication, to treat him in that way, in such conditions and circumstances — even if he were truly convicted, he should not be treated like this. They are very heavy images. Truly in my life I have never experienced such chilling footage,” Kilaj said.

Regarding the possibility of the verdict being changed at the Appeals stage, Kilaj expressed optimism that the former KLA leaders would emerge victorious.

“I very much hope so. I am very sure. I strongly believe. At the Appeal we will emerge victorious,” he concluded.