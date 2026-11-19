A heated debate erupted in the Kosovo Assembly between Finance Minister Hekuran Murati and LDK MP Hykmete Bajrami over the structure of budget revenues and the weight of the tax burden.

During the evening session, MP Bajrami pointed out that the dominant portion of the 2027 budget revenues comes from consumption taxes, while direct taxes on wealth and income remain at significantly lower levels, according to KosovaPress reporting.

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Bajrami: Over 2 billion euros come from VAT and excise

“Two full billion euros are value added tax, paid by the citizens of Kosovo — 18 percent on every product they buy for consumption or use. Added to this are 757 million euros in excise and 219 million euros from customs. All of these constitute consumption taxes, because every transaction and every citizen’s consumption is taxed. Meanwhile, taxes on wealth, such as those on income, profit and property, reach only 720 million euros. This clearly shows where the budget of the Republic of Kosovo comes from,” Bajrami stressed.

In response, Minister Murati sought clarification on whether the MP was proposing an increase in direct taxes, referring to her observation that they are at low levels. He added that although there have been no changes in fiscal policies or tax rates, revenues from direct taxes have seen significant growth.

Murati: 136 percent increase without touching tax rates

“From what MP Bajrami said, it was not clear to me whether an increase in taxes is being requested, because from what I understood, you said that direct taxes are very low and should be increased — or not? Please clarify this for me. On the other hand, you said there has been no change in fiscal policies. That is precisely the point. Without changing any fiscal policy, we have increased revenues. Let me remind you that in the budget you submitted as finance minister, direct taxes were 304 million euros. So now there is an increase of 136 percent without changing any tax rate,” Murati said.

MP Bajrami sharply criticized Minister Murati for his approach to fiscal policies, accusing him of having no vision for how the budget should be distributed to generate economic value. She also added that Murati has essentially embraced the fiscal policies inherited from former Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

Bajrami: You are showing your ignorance about budget distribution

“I must address you as minister, although you do not even deserve that title. Yes, you are showing your ignorance — you have no idea how the budget should be distributed to create economic value. You are proving that your policies bring no added value. Meanwhile, it would be good to admit that you agreed with Avdullah Hoti’s fiscal policies and had no need to change a single comma or period,” Bajrami declared.