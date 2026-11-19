On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, the American Embassy in Pristina organized a reception attended by the mayor of the capital, Përparim Rama, the municipal directors of Culture and Education, as well as representatives of the KUSA organization.

Anu Prattipati, Chargé d’Affaires at the American Embassy, welcomed the guests to express gratitude for the support they have given to the “Freedom 250” initiative.

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During the event, students’ artistic works addressing the theme of freedom and friendship between Kosovo and the United States of America were displayed on the Embassy premises.

The American Embassy in Pristina announced the news through a social media post, where the contribution of Mayor Rama, the municipal directors, and KUSA partners in support of this initiative was recognized.

The “Freedom 250” initiative marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America, an anniversary that will be celebrated on July 4, 2026.