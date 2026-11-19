Jonathan Hargreaves, the ambassador of the United Kingdom, has once again emphasized his country’s commitment to continuing joint work with Kosovo in confronting organized crime and illegal migration.

In an announcement published on Facebook, Hargreaves said that together with representatives of British law enforcement agencies, he met with Fehmi Hoti, who holds the position of acting director general.

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The British diplomat noted that this meeting served to reaffirm the commitment to partnership and coordination of actions between the two countries.

“Together with colleagues from our law enforcement institutions, I had the privilege of conveying to the acting director general, Fehmi Hoti, our unwavering commitment to the excellent partnership between the United Kingdom and Kosovo, as well as to cooperation in tackling organized crime and illegal migration,” Hargreaves wrote.

The field of security and the fight against organized crime continues to remain one of the main pillars of cooperation between Kosovo and the United Kingdom.