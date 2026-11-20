Shabani testifies about Peja’s Center for Social Work: inspections in Lipjan and Prishtina, no mechanism for staff increases in social work centers

Blerim Shabani, director of the Department at the Ministry for Labor, Family and Liberation War Values, was questioned by the Parliamentary Investigative Committee regarding institutional actions and inactions related to the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the way violence against children and women in the family is handled.

At the start of the session, Shabani requested that it be held without the presence of the public, arguing that the discussions could touch on issues related to the child and his future, which could harm his growth and development. However, the Committee rejected this request.

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Asked by the chair of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, Burim Ramadani, whether extraordinary inspections had been carried out in municipalities after the tragic case of Arlinda Zekaj, Shabani replied briefly yes.

Ramadani asked whether the inspection had taken place in Lipjan, while Shabani specified that the extraordinary inspection had been carried out in the Municipality of Lipjan and, during 2025, also in the Municipality of Prishtina, specifically at the Center for Social Work in Prishtina.

On the other hand, the Democratic Party of Kosovo MP, Eman Rrahmani, asked Shabani whether the Centers for Social Work have sufficient personnel, financing and conditions to fulfill their duties.

Shabani clarified that providing human resources, infrastructure and equipment for these centers is the direct responsibility of the municipalities, while the ministry is responsible only for financing residential services.

Rrahmani also raised the issue of the possible existence of another mechanism that would regulate the increase in the number of employees in the Centers for Social Work in accordance with needs, but Shabani answered bluntly that there is no such mechanism.

MP Arijeta Rexhepi asked Shabani about the non-use of standard case management forms by the Center for Social Work in Peja, specifically forms 004 and 005, asking how he assesses this violation of procedures and what responsibility arises from it.

In response, Shabani emphasized that the preparation of professional forms is the duty of the ministry, while filling them out and respecting them during professional work remains the obligation of every professional.

The Parliamentary Investigative Committee continues reviewing institutional actions and inactions in the case of the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as the responsibilities of institutions in handling and protecting victims of domestic violence.