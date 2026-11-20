Severe accident in Orikum/ Two vehicles collide, one person dies, several others injured

This morning, an accident was recorded in the center of Orikum, where two vehicles collided with each other, causing one fatality and several injuries.

As a result of the collision, 63-year-old Xhevahir Xhelili, who was traveling in one of the vehicles involved in the accident, lost his life. Meanwhile, several other people were injured.

Të lidhura None found

According to reports, several foreign workers were traveling in the other vehicle, heading toward the coastal area of Vlora for work.

Police services and the investigative team have arrived at the scene and are working to clarify the circumstances and determine the cause of this tragic accident.

The injured have been taken to Vlora hospital.