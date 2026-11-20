From signal jammers to bug detectors, BIRN: how organized crime is using technology to protect itself from police! Control over banned devices is weak

From signal jammers to bug detectors, criminal groups in Albania are building advanced defense systems against the police and rivals, while institutional control over the trade and use of banned technological devices remains weak.

On the hot midday of August 26, Ergys Agasi disappeared from police surveillance for nearly five hours.

Të lidhura None found

After several months on the run, the suspect accused by SPAK of leading a criminal group in the manipulation of tenders of the National Agency for Information Society, AKSHI, was spotted by police as he was coming down from the second floor of a fortified complex in Shkozet, Durrës, dressed in sportswear.

Agasi got into the back seat of an Audi A6 with tinted windows and police followed him by drone from the air and agents at a distance for nearly an hour and a half until he arrived near the Agro-Food Market on the outskirts of Elbasan – another fortified building owned by the father of Suel Çela, who is also wanted by the Special Prosecution for involvement in organized crime.

But at that point, operation commanders suddenly ordered surveillance to be halted.

For the Albanian justice system it is still unclear why surveillance was interrupted and with whom Agasi spent the final hours of his escape, before he was arrested the evening of the same day on the way back near the Plepa area in Durrës.

However, sources familiar with the operation told BIRN that the interruption was made for technical reasons.

Police agents in the field had encountered difficulties launching the drone, according to the source, while it is suspected that the area around the Agro-Food Market may have been equipped with signal jammers. The same problem had previously been encountered near the complex in Shkozet where Agasi was sheltering.

Signal jammers, known as “jammers” from their English name, are electronic devices that disrupt wireless communications by interfering with mobile phone signals, Wi-Fi networks, GPS signals or drones.

Although the use of such devices is completely prohibited without state authorization in Albania, organized crime is integrating them into its own arsenal of advanced digital tools, which serve to hide traces or coordinate its international activities.

Security experts assess that Albanian organized crime has evolved from former conventional methods and is today using advanced technological tools to evade law enforcement authorities.

“Today criminal groups have built defensive intelligence systems, with the aim of preventing strikes by the State Police and neutralizing attacks from rival groups,” former General Director of the State Police Gledis Nano told BIRN.

“The advantage in these cases is that the groups have budgets and can obtain these devices on the black market,” he stressed.

Technology as a weapon

According to Europol’s latest assessments, international organized crime is using advanced devices and technology to hide traces, coordinate international activities and enable money laundering. According to a 2026 report, the integration of digital tools has made international criminal activity faster and more difficult to trace.

Albanian organized crime is also following the same trend.

In the mid-2010s, encrypted communication platforms such as Sky ECC or EncroChat gained popularity among international criminal groups before law enforcement penetrated them and shut them down in 2021.

It was suddenly revealed that the Albanian language was one of the most used languages on the Sky ECC platform. Nevertheless, technology is a double-edged sword, and the shutdown of these platforms’ servers helped the Special Prosecution strike some of the largest organized crime groups with reach not only in Albania, but also in European Union countries and Latin America.

In parallel with the massive use of encrypted platforms such as Sky ECC or EncroChat, criminal groups also used hundreds of high-resolution pirate cameras in public spaces to control territory and keep adversaries under surveillance.

The “invasion” of public spaces by criminal groups’ illegal cameras began at least as early as 2020, but police identified them in January 2023 after a TNT attack against a police officer in Shkodër. While investigating the suspects’ movements, judicial police officers realized they could not access the cameras installed in “5 Heroes” square.

This discovery prompted a national State Police operation, known as “Fijet”, which led to the removal of over 500 cameras from power poles or road axes and criminal proceedings against 101 people for the criminal offense of “unjust interference in private life” – but no one was punished.

Pirate security camera systems serve organized crime members for several purposes; real-time monitoring of police movements, identifying people or vehicles of rival groups, and creating a climate of pressure over the local community.

Other less visible technological tools are also serving criminal groups; such as frequency detection devices or police channel radios.

According to former Police Director Gledis Nano, detection devices enable the identification and deactivation of microphones, hidden cameras or GPS trackers, while communication radios give them information on local police movements.

Security expert Xhavit Shala considers technology a major advantage for criminal groups, and the ability to use it dictates, according to him, the success of these groups.

“If the prosecution has to hold a tender to buy even a mobile phone, the tender can be cancelled; criminal groups directly buy anti-tapping phones, surveillance devices or detection devices and put them into use immediately, without obstacles,” Shala said.

“Organizations are classified by their ability to use technology, and these organizations pose a higher risk to the state…,” he added.

Legal intervention

Although they are prohibited for civilian use in Albania, jammer devices or wave detectors are openly advertised for sale on Instagram pages or in electronic equipment trading businesses, at relatively economical prices.

More sophisticated devices are estimated to enter Albania through smuggling channels or false declarations at border crossing points, disguised as conventional digital devices.

Despite their illegality or their role in organized crime operations, such devices rarely attract the attention of law enforcement forces. Reported cases of their seizure or blocking by the State Police are rare and sporadic.

Nano told BIRN that such circumstances simultaneously expose vulnerabilities in supply chain and import control as well as the power of criminal groups. On the other side are security institutions, which according to him need to be made aware and trained to recognize and block such devices, which further empower criminal groups.

According to Nano, new police and customs control protocols are needed to identify radio frequency devices, a toughening of the legal framework for importing, selling and possessing these devices, and ongoing operations to identify and confiscate illegal cameras from public spaces.

Another element in this battle is the modernization of security institutions through investment in complex technology and increasing cyber capability to counter blocking and scanning devices during criminal investigations.

Xhavit Shala also mentions the fact that these devices enter as contraband or through the corruption of customs officers, while stressing the need for legal changes to deal with this phenomenon.

“Legal changes are needed to adapt to technological changes,” Shala told BIRN, adding that people who sell these devices should also be subject to control./BIRN