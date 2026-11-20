Ademi: OBRM-PDUKM is our opponent, VLEN is not even consulted about its own ministers

The Secretary General of BDI, Arbër Ademi, dismissed claims on the show “Debat në Shenja” that BDI is holding a reserved stance in its criticism of OBRM-PDUKM.

Asked by journalist Abedin Ismaili about the party’s positions toward the government, Ademi recalled the protests and banners raised in Parliament. As for criticism of BDI’s reaction after the beating of two young Albanians, he referred to the interpellation and asked the journalist to watch it.

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During the debate, Ismaili asked why BDI had not demanded the dismissal of Interior Minister Toshkovski, while it had demanded the resignation of Deputy Minister Astrit Iseni.

Ademi said that VLEN does not support the dismissal of Deputy Prime Minister Stoilkoviq, stressing that he was elected with VLEN’s votes.

Finally, he stressed that BDI sees OBRM-PDUKM as its political opponent, while criticizing the VLEN coalition. According to him, things should be seen clearly, because their opponent is OBRM-PDUKM. Ademi added that VLEN will not stand the test of time and that this artificial formation will crumble. He also warned that BDI should not be judged by VLEN’s standards, because VLEN is not even consulted about its own ministers.