Serious incident in Tirana: 22-year-old wounded, suspect wanted by police (NAMES)

A 22-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in the early hours of the morning on Medar Shtylla Street in Tirana. According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m., when 28-year-old Sokol Zeka (Troka) allegedly shot and wounded 22-year-old Elvis Zirka.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has been declared wanted by police. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate and arrest him.

Police statement:

At around 1:00 a.m. on Medar Shtylla Street, citizen S. Z. (T.), 28, allegedly shot and wounded citizen E. Z., 22, who is in hospital receiving medical care. The 28-year-old has been declared wanted, and efforts to arrest him are ongoing.