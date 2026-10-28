Albanian man arrested in Macedonia while transporting eight Afghan migrants

A 40-year-old man from Albania, identified by the initials P.M., was arrested yesterday, October 27, 2026, at 12:35 p.m. near the “Ostrovo” area, on the Demir Kapija–Negotino regional road. According to North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior, officers from the Mihajlovo Border Surveillance Police Station carried out the stop.

During a search of the “Volkswagen Touran” passenger vehicle with Albanian license plates, driven by P.M., police found eight migrants. Two were minors and, according to their statements, they were from Afghanistan.

Të lidhura None found

The driver was detained at the Negotino Police Station, while the migrants were taken to the reception and transit center in Gevgelija. The Ministry of Interior said that an appropriate report would be filed once the case had been documented.