Suspected explosive device detonates in the yard of a home in Tirana, damaging two cars

Two vehicles were damaged in a suspected explosive device blast in the yard of a 56-year-old man’s home in Tirana.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Lidhja e Prizrenit Street. The damaged cars were parked in the yard of the home belonging to a person identified by the initials S. N.

Të lidhura None found

The police have not yet disclosed the cause of the explosion or whether anyone is suspected of being involved.

Investigators are continuing their work to document the incident and clarify the circumstances.