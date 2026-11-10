Serious incident in Pogradec: Worker falls from scaffolding on the job, rushed to a hospital in Tirana

A worker fell from scaffolding while working on a building in neighborhood No. 1 in the city of Pogradec.

According to preliminary information, the worker suffered head injuries in the fall. He is reportedly not in a life-threatening condition, but will be taken to Tirana for more specialized medical treatment because of his injuries.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, police have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident and the cause of the worker’s fall from the scaffolding.

Pogradec/Preliminary information

At around 08:30, A. G., 57, arrived at the emergency department of Pogradec hospital with injuries after falling from a height while working on the facade of an apartment building.

The 57-year-old is receiving medical care at the hospital.

The investigation team is at the scene and is working to establish the circumstances of the incident.