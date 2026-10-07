Serious incident in Krujë/ Police officer assaulted, struck with hard objects by the brothers of the girl he was chatting with on social media!

A police officer was assaulted on the evening of Tuesday, October 6, over trivial motives. According to reports, he was off duty when the incident occurred.

Të lidhura None found

The 19-year-old patrol officer was struck with hard objects and a baseball bat. The suspected perpetrators are the brothers of a girl with whom the police officer had communicated on the social media platform Instagram.

According to preliminary investigations, the girl’s family had learned about the communication, and it is suspected that her brother did not accept this. The girl with whom the officer was communicating is under the age of 18.

Following the police officer’s complaint, investigators began efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Examination of security camera footage helped uncover the vehicle in which the people involved in the incident are suspected to have fled.

The girl’s brothers have been declared wanted, while investigations continue to fully clarify the circumstances and document the responsibility of the suspected individuals.