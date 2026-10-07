Explosion involving explosives at the gate of a home in Elbasan, initial details

Explosion involving explosives at the gate of a home in Elbasan, initial details

On Wednesday morning, an explosion involving explosives was reported in Elbasan. According to the police, an explosive device was placed on the outer gate of a home’s perimeter fence in the “Çlirimi” neighborhood.

Të lidhura

None found

Elbasan/Preliminary information

In the “Çlirimi” neighborhood, the outer gate of the perimeter fence of the home belonging to citizen Sh. F., 69, was damaged, allegedly by explosives.

As a result, only material damage was caused.

The investigative team is continuing its work to clarify the circumstances and identify and apprehend the perpetrator or perpetrators.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 10:29

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